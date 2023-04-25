Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.74 compared to its previous closing price of 24.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 3 hours ago that UFC Owner Endeavor Group to Sell Florida Sports School IMG Academy

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) is above average at 49.36x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EDR is $31.80, which is $6.45 above than the current price. The public float for EDR is 60.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.50% of that float. The average trading volume of EDR on April 25, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

EDR’s Market Performance

The stock of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has seen a 5.58% increase in the past week, with a 9.94% rise in the past month, and a 20.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for EDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.86% for EDR’s stock, with a 15.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $30 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDR reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for EDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to EDR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

EDR Trading at 10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +12.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.83. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw 13.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from SHAPIRO MARK S, who sale 15,995 shares at the price of $22.21 back on Feb 23. After this action, SHAPIRO MARK S now owns 28,317 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., valued at $355,222 using the latest closing price.

Lublin Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., sale 12,562 shares at $22.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Lublin Jason is holding 23,693 shares at $278,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stands at +2.45. The total capital return value is set at 7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 295.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.73. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.