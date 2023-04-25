Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Edgio Inc. (EGIO) is $1.50, which is $1.81 above the current market price. The public float for EGIO is 218.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EGIO on April 25, 2023 was 873.23K shares.

EGIO) stock’s latest price update

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.61. However, the company has seen a -18.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EGIO’s Market Performance

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has seen a -18.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.68% decline in the past month and a -57.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.90% for EGIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.79% for EGIO stock, with a simple moving average of -69.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGIO

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGIO reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $5.75. The rating they have provided for EGIO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

EGIO Trading at -39.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.16%, as shares sank -19.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGIO fell by -18.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7050. In addition, Edgio Inc. saw -48.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.61 for the present operating margin

+26.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgio Inc. stands at -25.16. The total capital return value is set at -12.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.54. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Edgio Inc. (EGIO), the company’s capital structure generated 94.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.49. Total debt to assets is 42.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.