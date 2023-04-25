Ecopetrol S.A.’s (EC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has seen a 0.43% increase in the past week, with a 20.06% gain in the past month, and a -3.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for EC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.92% for EC stock, with a simple moving average of 12.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is above average at 3.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EC is 221.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EC on April 25, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.59 in relation to its previous close of 11.10. However, the company has experienced a 0.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

EC Trading at 7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +20.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.06. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw 10.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +25.35. Equity return is now at value 43.10, with 12.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.