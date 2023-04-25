Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, DNMR stock has gone down by -28.09%, with a monthly gain of 42.11% and a quarterly surge of 31.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.24% for Danimer Scientific Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.13% for DNMR’s stock, with a -3.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DNMR is $5.56, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for DNMR is 90.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.33% of that float. The average trading volume for DNMR on April 25, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

DNMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) has dropped by -19.29 compared to previous close of 3.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -28.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNMR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DNMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DNMR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNMR reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for DNMR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DNMR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

DNMR Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares surge +14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNMR fell by -28.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Danimer Scientific Inc. saw 65.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNMR starting from Tuten Scott, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $4.26 back on Apr 17. After this action, Tuten Scott now owns 365,210 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc., valued at $42,619 using the latest closing price.

Tuten Scott, the Chief Marketing Officer of Danimer Scientific Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Tuten Scott is holding 375,210 shares at $20,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-232.89 for the present operating margin

-34.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Danimer Scientific Inc. stands at -337.78. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -23.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.