Corning Incorporated (GLW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is above average at 21.90x. The 36-month beta value for GLW is also noteworthy at 1.07.

The public float for GLW is 763.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. The average trading volume of GLW on April 25, 2023 was 4.42M shares.

GLW) stock’s latest price update

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW)’s stock price has plunge by 0.18relation to previous closing price of 33.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GLW’s Market Performance

GLW’s stock has fallen by -3.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.06% and a quarterly drop of -6.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Corning Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.02% for GLW stock, with a simple moving average of -0.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GLW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLW reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for GLW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

GLW Trading at -1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLW fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.39. In addition, Corning Incorporated saw 5.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLW starting from Fang Li, who sale 19,909 shares at the price of $35.17 back on Mar 07. After this action, Fang Li now owns 0 shares of Corning Incorporated, valued at $700,178 using the latest closing price.

McRae Lawrence D, the Vice Chairman & Corp. Dev. Off of Corning Incorporated, sale 41,990 shares at $34.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that McRae Lawrence D is holding 146,258 shares at $1,440,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLW

Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Corning Incorporated (GLW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.