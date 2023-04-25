Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has gone down by -3.00% for the week, with a 1.73% rise in the past month and a -28.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.03% for COLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.94% for COLB’s stock, with a -28.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) Right Now?

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) by analysts is $27.95, which is $7.07 above the current market price. The public float for COLB is 207.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of COLB was 2.91M shares.

COLB) stock’s latest price update

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.91 compared to its previous closing price of 21.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Columbia Banking, Umpqua Bank to Merge in $5 Billion Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLB reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for COLB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to COLB, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

COLB Trading at -15.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.51. In addition, Columbia Banking System Inc. saw -30.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from Lawson David C, who purchase 264 shares at the price of $26.84 back on Dec 30. After this action, Lawson David C now owns 21,212 shares of Columbia Banking System Inc., valued at $7,086 using the latest closing price.

BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, the EVP General Counsel of Columbia Banking System Inc., purchase 232 shares at $26.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO is holding 23,816 shares at $6,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System Inc. stands at +33.55. The total capital return value is set at 10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 5.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.