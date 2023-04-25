Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) has increased by 2.00 when compared to last closing price of 80.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that Chesapeake to Sell Shale Oil Assets to Ineos for $1.4 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) is above average at 2.60x.

The average price estimated by analysts for CHK is $107.82, which is $29.24 above than the current price. The public float for CHK is 128.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.32% of that float. The average trading volume of CHK on April 25, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

CHK’s Market Performance

CHK’s stock has seen a 1.08% increase for the week, with a 12.74% rise in the past month and a -9.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for Chesapeake Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.77% for CHK’s stock, with a -7.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $100 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHK reach a price target of $101. The rating they have provided for CHK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CHK, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

CHK Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.38. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corporation saw -11.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHK starting from Wichterich Michael, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $85.65 back on Jun 27. After this action, Wichterich Michael now owns 25,318 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, valued at $171,300 using the latest closing price.

DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, the President and CEO of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $82.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR is holding 35,891 shares at $246,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.65 for the present operating margin

+45.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stands at +34.95. The total capital return value is set at 60.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.95. Equity return is now at value 73.00, with 34.30 for asset returns.

Based on Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.84. Total debt to assets is 20.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.