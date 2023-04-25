ChampionX Corporation (CHX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHX is 2.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHX is $35.11, which is $7.55 above the current price. The public float for CHX is 197.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHX on April 25, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

The stock price of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) has jumped by 3.18 compared to previous close of 26.71. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CHX’s Market Performance

CHX’s stock has fallen by -2.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.08% and a quarterly drop of -12.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for ChampionX Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.49% for CHX’s stock, with a 5.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CHX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CHX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHX reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for CHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CHX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

CHX Trading at -4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHX fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.56. In addition, ChampionX Corporation saw -4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHX starting from Mahoney Paul E, who sale 1,171 shares at the price of $31.29 back on Feb 13. After this action, Mahoney Paul E now owns 119,816 shares of ChampionX Corporation, valued at $36,641 using the latest closing price.

Marcos Antoine, the VP, Corp Controller, CAO of ChampionX Corporation, sale 146,955 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Marcos Antoine is holding 42,380 shares at $4,408,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.80 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChampionX Corporation stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at 14.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on ChampionX Corporation (CHX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.24. Total debt to assets is 21.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.