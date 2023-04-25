Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) has jumped by 2.71 compared to previous close of 6.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is $11.90, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for EBR is 2.02B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBR on April 25, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR’s stock has seen a -0.44% decrease for the week, with a 18.43% rise in the past month and a -13.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.39% for EBR’s stock, with a -15.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EBR Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.70. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw -14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.69 for the present operating margin

+52.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03.

Based on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.16. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.