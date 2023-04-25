Caravelle International Group (CACO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, CACO stock has gone up by 20.00%, with a monthly gain of 8.33% and a quarterly plunge of -25.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.19% for Caravelle International Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.38% for CACO stock, with a simple moving average of -80.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ: CACO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for CACO is 50.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On April 25, 2023, CACO’s average trading volume was 101.64K shares.

CACO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ: CACO) has surged by 48.65 when compared to previous closing price of 0.79, but the company has seen a 20.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CACO Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CACO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.78%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CACO rose by +20.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0073. In addition, Caravelle International Group saw -7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CACO

Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Caravelle International Group (CACO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.