Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.60 compared to its previous closing price of 81.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Right Now?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CP is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CP is $119.50, which is $8.98 above the current market price. The public float for CP is 929.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume for CP on April 25, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

CP’s Market Performance

CP stock saw an increase of -0.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.40% and a quarterly increase of -0.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.93% for CP’s stock, with a 3.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CP, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

CP Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.86. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw 6.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.