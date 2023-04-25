Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has seen a -0.60% decrease in the past week, with a 7.47% gain in the past month, and a -4.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.75% for CCJ’s stock, with a 2.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 151.96x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94.

The public float for CCJ is 431.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCJ on April 25, 2023 was 4.24M shares.

CCJ) stock’s latest price update

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.19 in relation to its previous close of 25.53. However, the company has experienced a -0.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.70. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 13.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corporation (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.