Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has gone down by -1.17% for the week, with a 4.13% rise in the past month and a -12.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.46% for CZR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.10% for CZR’s stock, with a -4.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CZR is at 2.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CZR is $72.31, which is $25.25 above the current market price. The public float for CZR is 213.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.35% of that float. The average trading volume for CZR on April 25, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

CZR) stock’s latest price update

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.50 in comparison to its previous close of 44.05, however, the company has experienced a -1.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/14/22 that PENN and Caesars Stocks Get Downgrades as Spending on Gaming Flattens

Analysts’ Opinion of CZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CZR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CZR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $68 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CZR reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for CZR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CZR, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

CZR Trading at -8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZR fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.31. In addition, Caesars Entertainment Inc. saw 5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CZR starting from Pegram Michael E, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $44.74 back on Nov 04. After this action, Pegram Michael E now owns 96,697 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,118,572 using the latest closing price.

TOMICK DAVID P, the Director of Caesars Entertainment Inc., purchase 1,100 shares at $38.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that TOMICK DAVID P is holding 5,800 shares at $42,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+38.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stands at -4.74. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value -24.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR), the company’s capital structure generated 703.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.56. Total debt to assets is 77.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 699.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.