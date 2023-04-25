Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): A Technical Analysis

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is $701.82, which is $59.06 above the current market price. The public float for AVGO is 414.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVGO on April 25, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

AVGO) stock’s latest price update

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 634.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/11/23 that VMware CEO Says Sale to Broadcom Is on Track Despite Regulatory Reviews

AVGO’s Market Performance

AVGO’s stock has fallen by -0.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.68% and a quarterly rise of 8.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Broadcom Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.41% for AVGO’s stock, with a 15.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AVGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVGO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $770 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to AVGO, setting the target price at $660 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

AVGO Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGO rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $629.55. In addition, Broadcom Inc. saw 13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGO starting from Spears Kirsten M., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $619.72 back on Mar 28. After this action, Spears Kirsten M. now owns 41,085 shares of Broadcom Inc., valued at $4,338,040 using the latest closing price.

FERNANDEZ RAUL J, the Director of Broadcom Inc., sale 740 shares at $639.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that FERNANDEZ RAUL J is holding 1,213 shares at $472,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.03 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadcom Inc. stands at +34.62. The total capital return value is set at 22.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.09. Equity return is now at value 57.40, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), the company’s capital structure generated 176.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.77. Total debt to assets is 54.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.