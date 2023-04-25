BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BRFS stock has gone down by -4.47%, with a monthly decline of -2.89% and a quarterly plunge of -25.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.59% for BRF S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.86% for BRFS’s stock, with a -43.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for BRF S.A. (BRFS) by analysts is $1.93, which is $0.45 above the current market price. The public float for BRFS is 722.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.73% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of BRFS was 6.38M shares.

BRFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) has dropped by -3.69 compared to previous close of 1.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRFS reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for BRFS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

BRFS Trading at -8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2605. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -25.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+14.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at -5.79. The total capital return value is set at 1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on BRF S.A. (BRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 235.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.21. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, BRF S.A. (BRFS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.