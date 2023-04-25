Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.39 in comparison to its previous close of 0.12, however, the company has experienced a -12.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) by analysts is $1.00, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for BSFC is 9.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.03% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of BSFC was 3.83M shares.

BSFC’s Market Performance

BSFC’s stock has seen a -12.31% decrease for the week, with a -32.09% drop in the past month and a -67.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.04% for Blue Star Foods Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.45% for BSFC’s stock, with a -82.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BSFC Trading at -24.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares sank -31.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSFC fell by -16.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1340. In addition, Blue Star Foods Corp. saw -70.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSFC starting from Herian Nubar, who purchase 1,672 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Dec 13. After this action, Herian Nubar now owns 40,005 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp., valued at $736 using the latest closing price.

Herian Nubar, the Director of Blue Star Foods Corp., purchase 1,493 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Herian Nubar is holding 38,333 shares at $12,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.56 for the present operating margin

-9.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Star Foods Corp. stands at -103.35. Equity return is now at value -235.00, with -79.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.