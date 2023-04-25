Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has increased by 0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 1.04. However, the company has seen a -13.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.06.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for BITF is 174.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BITF on April 25, 2023 was 4.55M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF stock saw an increase of -13.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.35% and a quarterly increase of -11.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.29% for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.66% for BITF’s stock, with a 3.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BITF Trading at 8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares surge +14.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF fell by -13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0394. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 138.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.