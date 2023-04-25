Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX)’s stock price has increased by 46.80 compared to its previous closing price of 1.88. However, the company has seen a 16.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BXRX is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BXRX is $24.00, which is $21.24 above the current price. The public float for BXRX is 0.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 41.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BXRX on April 25, 2023 was 583.20K shares.

BXRX’s Market Performance

BXRX stock saw an increase of 16.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 78.06% and a quarterly increase of -33.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.22% for Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 52.33% for BXRX stock, with a simple moving average of -71.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXRX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BXRX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BXRX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $13 based on the research report published on May 15th of the previous year 2020.

BXRX Trading at 42.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.72%, as shares surge +45.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXRX rose by +18.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8555. In addition, Baudax Bio Inc. saw -13.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXRX starting from HENWOOD GERALDINE, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Dec 15. After this action, HENWOOD GERALDINE now owns 2,427 shares of Baudax Bio Inc., valued at $3,057 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2816.63 for the present operating margin

-622.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baudax Bio Inc. stands at -4633.18. Equity return is now at value 789.00, with -200.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.