Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.84 in comparison to its previous close of 35.63, however, the company has experienced a 1.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/21/23 that More Activists Lay Down Arms in Battles for Boardroom Control

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Right Now?

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) by analysts is $48.94, which is $13.07 above the current market price. The public float for BBWI is 222.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.71% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of BBWI was 3.15M shares.

BBWI’s Market Performance

The stock of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has seen a 1.38% increase in the past week, with a 4.60% rise in the past month, and a -21.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for BBWI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.90% for BBWI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $37 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBWI reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for BBWI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

BBWI Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.27. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw -14.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc., valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Mazurek Thomas E., the Chief Supply Chain Officer of Bath & Body Works Inc., sale 16,338 shares at $42.25 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Mazurek Thomas E. is holding 11,225 shares at $690,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.17 for the present operating margin

+43.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc. stands at +10.50. The total capital return value is set at 32.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.86. Equity return is now at value -31.60, with 15.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.