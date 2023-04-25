Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has seen a -0.52% decrease in the past week, with a 10.60% gain in the past month, and a 15.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for SAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.71% for SAN stock, with a simple moving average of 29.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Right Now?

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for SAN is 16.79B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of SAN was 5.30M shares.

SAN) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.26 in relation to its previous close of 3.85. However, the company has experienced a -0.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Andrea Orcel Wins Case Against Santander

SAN Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.78. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. saw 30.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. stands at +10.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 562.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.91. Total debt to assets is 28.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 347.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.