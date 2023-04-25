Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.61 in comparison to its previous close of 1.34, however, the company has experienced a -11.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BKKT is $1.34, which is $0.72 above than the current price. The public float for BKKT is 63.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.17% of that float. The average trading volume of BKKT on April 25, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

BKKT’s Market Performance

BKKT stock saw a decrease of -11.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.22% for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.31% for BKKT’s stock, with a -34.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKKT reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for BKKT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BKKT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

BKKT Trading at -11.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -13.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT fell by -12.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5311. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc. saw 9.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who sale 22,488 shares at the price of $1.53 back on Apr 14. After this action, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding now owns 7,456,557 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc., valued at $34,418 using the latest closing price.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, the Director of Bakkt Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that VPC Impact Acquisition Holding is holding 7,479,045 shares at $33,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-324.96 for the present operating margin

+48.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bakkt Holdings Inc. stands at -1059.44. Equity return is now at value -169.40, with -37.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.