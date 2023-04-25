Assessing the Risk and Potential of MongoDB Inc.’s (MDB) Stock

The stock of MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has seen a -0.40% decrease in the past week, with a 1.77% gain in the past month, and a 8.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for MDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.91% for MDB stock, with a simple moving average of -0.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MDB is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for MDB is 66.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.68% of that float. The average trading volume for MDB on April 25, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

MDB) stock’s latest price update

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB)’s stock price has decreased by -3.82 compared to its previous closing price of 232.86. However, the company has seen a -0.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/01/22 that MongoDB Stock Falls Sharply as Fiscal-Year Forecast Disappoints

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $270 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $282. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Neutral” to MDB, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

MDB Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $222.29. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw 13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Ittycheria Dev, who sale 49,249 shares at the price of $227.55 back on Apr 03. After this action, Ittycheria Dev now owns 222,311 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $11,206,414 using the latest closing price.

Gordon Michael Lawrence, the COO and CFO of MongoDB Inc., sale 5,157 shares at $228.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Gordon Michael Lawrence is holding 103,706 shares at $1,177,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Equity return is now at value -50.00, with -13.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.