Assessing the Risk and Potential of Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) Stock

The stock of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has seen a -4.94% decrease in the past week, with a 23.68% gain in the past month, and a 8.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for GNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.40% for GNW stock, with a simple moving average of 21.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Right Now?

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GNW is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GNW is $5.50, which is -$0.38 below the current market price. The public float for GNW is 478.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume for GNW on April 25, 2023 was 4.00M shares.

GNW) stock’s latest price update

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 5.98. However, the company has seen a -4.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNW

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNW reach a price target of $5.25, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for GNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2016.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to GNW, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

GNW Trading at 3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +18.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW fell by -5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.62. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc. saw 11.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from Gupta Rohit, who sale 90,691 shares at the price of $6.25 back on Feb 17. After this action, Gupta Rohit now owns 258,579 shares of Genworth Financial Inc., valued at $567,127 using the latest closing price.

Sheehan Daniel J IV, the EVP, CFO & CIO of Genworth Financial Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Sheehan Daniel J IV is holding 782,023 shares at $2,188,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genworth Financial Inc. stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.27. Total debt to assets is 2.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.