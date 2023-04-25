Assessing the Risk and Potential of American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) Stock

In the past week, AMWL stock has gone up by 3.85%, with a monthly decline of -3.57% and a quarterly plunge of -44.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.69% for American Well Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.42% for AMWL’s stock, with a -40.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Well Corporation (AMWL) is $3.67, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for AMWL is 220.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On April 25, 2023, AMWL’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

AMWL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) has jumped by 1.89 compared to previous close of 2.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMWL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AMWL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AMWL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $2.50 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMWL reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for AMWL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AMWL, setting the target price at $4.20 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

AMWL Trading at -18.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, American Well Corporation saw -23.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMWL starting from Schoenberg Ido, who sale 136,208 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Mar 21. After this action, Schoenberg Ido now owns 1,327,174 shares of American Well Corporation, valued at $327,185 using the latest closing price.

Schoenberg Roy, the President, co-CEO of American Well Corporation, sale 113,686 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Schoenberg Roy is holding 2,169,839 shares at $273,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.12 for the present operating margin

+32.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Well Corporation stands at -97.56. The total capital return value is set at -21.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.22. Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -21.20 for asset returns.

Based on American Well Corporation (AMWL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Well Corporation (AMWL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.