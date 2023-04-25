Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) has surged by 16.16 when compared to previous closing price of 30.02, but the company has seen a 14.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) by analysts is $60.79, which is $23.06 above the current market price. The public float for ARWR is 103.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.80% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of ARWR was 1.03M shares.

ARWR’s Market Performance

ARWR stock saw an increase of 14.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 43.56% and a quarterly increase of 2.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.87% for ARWR stock, with a simple moving average of 1.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $35 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARWR reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for ARWR stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ARWR, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

ARWR Trading at 21.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +43.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR rose by +15.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.02. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -14.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y, who sale 11,350 shares at the price of $32.65 back on Mar 03. After this action, OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y now owns 7,867 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $370,578 using the latest closing price.

GIVEN DOUGLAS B, the Director of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 875 shares at $32.62 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that GIVEN DOUGLAS B is holding 13,000 shares at $28,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.39 for the present operating margin

+95.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -72.39. The total capital return value is set at -38.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.72. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Based on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), the company’s capital structure generated 20.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.99. Total debt to assets is 11.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.