Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ANET is 234.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of ANET was 2.53M shares.

ANET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) has increased by 0.44 when compared to last closing price of 155.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Arista Stock Is Rising. Profits Topped Estimates.

ANET’s Market Performance

ANET’s stock has fallen by -4.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.57% and a quarterly rise of 31.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Arista Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.89% for ANET’s stock, with a 22.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANET

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANET reach a price target of $164, previously predicting the price at $126. The rating they have provided for ANET stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ANET, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

ANET Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.28. In addition, Arista Networks Inc. saw 29.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANET starting from Sadana Anshul, who sale 35,358 shares at the price of $163.04 back on Apr 17. After this action, Sadana Anshul now owns 72,460 shares of Arista Networks Inc., valued at $5,764,807 using the latest closing price.

Duda Kenneth, the CTO and SVP Software Eng. of Arista Networks Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $161.52 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Duda Kenneth is holding 3,244 shares at $3,230,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 21.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.