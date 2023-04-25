Aramark (ARMK): A Technical Analysis

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aramark (ARMK) is $43.85, which is $9.12 above the current market price. The public float for ARMK is 256.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARMK on April 25, 2023 was 3.80M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ARMK) stock’s latest price update

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK)’s stock price has dropped by -1.80 in relation to previous closing price of 35.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Aramark to Spin Off Uniform Service by End of 2023

ARMK’s Market Performance

Aramark (ARMK) has experienced a -2.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.80% rise in the past month, and a -22.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for ARMK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.72% for ARMK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARMK stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ARMK by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ARMK in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $38 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARMK reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for ARMK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to ARMK, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

ARMK Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMK fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.16. In addition, Aramark saw -15.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARMK starting from MCKEE LYNN, who sale 30,817 shares at the price of $42.46 back on Dec 13. After this action, MCKEE LYNN now owns 281,714 shares of Aramark, valued at $1,308,490 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Lauren A, the SVP and General Counsel of Aramark, sale 9,452 shares at $42.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Harrington Lauren A is holding 64,106 shares at $401,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aramark stands at +1.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aramark (ARMK), the company’s capital structure generated 256.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.99. Total debt to assets is 51.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 252.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aramark (ARMK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.