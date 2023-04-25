APi Group Corporation (APG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 21.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) Right Now?

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 223.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for APi Group Corporation (APG) is $27.40, which is $5.97 above the current market price. The public float for APG is 205.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APG on April 25, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

APG’s Market Performance

The stock of APi Group Corporation (APG) has seen a 2.31% increase in the past week, with a 5.73% rise in the past month, and a 7.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for APG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.86% for APG’s stock, with a 19.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $23 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APG reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for APG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to APG, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

APG Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.58. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 17.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from MALKIN ANTHONY E, who purchase 43,000 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Sep 19. After this action, MALKIN ANTHONY E now owns 83,400 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $649,300 using the latest closing price.

MALKIN ANTHONY E, the Director of APi Group Corporation, purchase 21,500 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that MALKIN ANTHONY E is holding 77,396 shares at $324,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+23.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at +1.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on APi Group Corporation (APG), the company’s capital structure generated 103.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.87. Total debt to assets is 37.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, APi Group Corporation (APG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.