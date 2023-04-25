Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) Stock: A -1.62% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, AM stock has gone down by -2.94%, with a monthly gain of 4.60% and a quarterly plunge of -9.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Antero Midstream Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.62% for AM’s stock, with a -1.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) is above average at 15.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is $11.50, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for AM is 321.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AM on April 25, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

AM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) has decreased by -0.58 when compared to last closing price of 10.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.94% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on April 28th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AM reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for AM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Sell” to AM, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

AM Trading at -1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.42. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw -5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from KEYTE DAVID H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.01 back on Mar 15. After this action, KEYTE DAVID H now owns 79,373 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $100,100 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Midstream Corporation, sale 242,868 shares at $10.49 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 0 shares at $2,547,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.