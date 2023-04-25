Angi Inc. (ANGI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.39 in comparison to its previous close of 2.05, however, the company has experienced a 1.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that ANGI Homeservices Rises as a New CEO Prepares to Step In

Is It Worth Investing in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Angi Inc. (ANGI) by analysts is $4.69, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for ANGI is 78.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.45% of that float. On April 25, 2023, the average trading volume of ANGI was 783.97K shares.

ANGI’s Market Performance

ANGI’s stock has seen a 1.90% increase for the week, with a -3.60% drop in the past month and a -25.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for Angi Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.45% for ANGI’s stock, with a -28.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ANGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ANGI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.75 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANGI reach a price target of $2.60. The rating they have provided for ANGI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to ANGI, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

ANGI Trading at -8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGI rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Angi Inc. saw -8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGI starting from Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, who sale 48,164 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Shanmugasundaram Kulesh now owns 22,416 shares of Angi Inc., valued at $144,492 using the latest closing price.

Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, the Chief Technology Officer of Angi Inc., sale 6 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Shanmugasundaram Kulesh is holding 70,580 shares at $18 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.15 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angi Inc. stands at -6.79. The total capital return value is set at -5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.70. Equity return is now at value -11.90, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Angi Inc. (ANGI), the company’s capital structure generated 55.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.85. Total debt to assets is 30.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Angi Inc. (ANGI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.