Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

The 36-month beta value for SPPI is also noteworthy at 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPPI is $2.65, which is $1.75 above than the current price. The public float for SPPI is 184.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume of SPPI on April 25, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

SPPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) has jumped by 30.34 compared to previous close of 0.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPPI’s Market Performance

SPPI’s stock has risen by 26.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.33% and a quarterly rise of 58.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.70% for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.06% for SPPI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPPI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for SPPI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for SPPI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPPI, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 26th of the previous year.

SPPI Trading at 15.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +35.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI rose by +29.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7095. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 144.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPPI starting from Riga Thomas J, who sale 31,381 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Mar 15. After this action, Riga Thomas J now owns 472,411 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,979 using the latest closing price.

McGahan Keith M, the Chief Legal Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 27,197 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that McGahan Keith M is holding 189,325 shares at $21,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-718.78 for the present operating margin

+82.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -772.24. Equity return is now at value -197.90, with -75.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.