Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

The 36-month beta value for ILPT is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ILPT is $6.00, which is $4.0 above than the current price. The public float for ILPT is 64.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume of ILPT on April 25, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

ILPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) has increased by 4.17 when compared to last closing price of 1.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ILPT’s Market Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has experienced a -8.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.80% drop in the past month, and a -49.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.13% for ILPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.21% for ILPT’s stock, with a -62.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ILPT

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ILPT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ILPT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

ILPT Trading at -40.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares sank -32.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5600. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw -38.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from PHELAN KEVIN C, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.41 back on Nov 18. After this action, PHELAN KEVIN C now owns 3,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $10,221 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.06 for the present operating margin

+45.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stands at -58.44. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.73. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), the company’s capital structure generated 540.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.38. Total debt to assets is 75.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 537.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.