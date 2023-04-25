Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WGS is $1.44, which is $1.15 above than the current price. The public float for WGS is 198.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. The average trading volume of WGS on April 25, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

WGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) has decreased by -2.45 when compared to last closing price of 0.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WGS’s Market Performance

WGS’s stock has fallen by -10.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.81% and a quarterly drop of -26.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.03% for GeneDx Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.12% for WGS’s stock, with a -62.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WGS Trading at -24.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares sank -10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS fell by -10.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3117. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw 10.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Saad Kareem, who sale 5,338 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Apr 20. After this action, Saad Kareem now owns 197,335 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp., valued at $1,659 using the latest closing price.

Saad Kareem, the Chief Transformation Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp., sale 2,776 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Saad Kareem is holding 184,659 shares at $941 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.22 for the present operating margin

-23.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp. stands at -233.91. The total capital return value is set at -111.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.88. Equity return is now at value -123.20, with -79.30 for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 14.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.