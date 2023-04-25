Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is above average at 15.72x. The 36-month beta value for CX is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CX is $6.70, which is $0.67 above than the current price. The public float for CX is 461.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume of CX on April 25, 2023 was 6.70M shares.

CX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has jumped by 0.35 compared to previous close of 5.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CX’s Market Performance

CX’s stock has fallen by -3.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.40% and a quarterly rise of 16.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.61% for CX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $4.90 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

CX Trading at 9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +15.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 43.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.43. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.