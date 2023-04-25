An In-Depth Look at ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s (RETO) Stock Performance

The stock of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has seen a -12.77% decrease in the past week, with a -34.93% drop in the past month, and a -44.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.42% for RETO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.23% for RETO’s stock, with a -45.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RETO is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for RETO is 31.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On April 25, 2023, RETO’s average trading volume was 165.74K shares.

RETO) stock’s latest price update

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.76relation to previous closing price of 0.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RETO Trading at -28.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -34.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETO fell by -12.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3154. In addition, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. saw -34.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RETO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-212.69 for the present operating margin

+10.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stands at -541.89. The total capital return value is set at -23.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.18. Equity return is now at value -96.60, with -41.60 for asset returns.

Based on ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO), the company’s capital structure generated 43.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22. Total debt to assets is 18.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.