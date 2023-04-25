Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) has dropped by -6.68 compared to previous close of 43.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) Right Now?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMPH is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMPH is $42.25, which is $1.34 above the current price. The public float for AMPH is 37.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPH on April 25, 2023 was 305.94K shares.

AMPH’s Market Performance

The stock of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) has seen a -2.50% decrease in the past week, with a 10.84% rise in the past month, and a 34.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for AMPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.30% for AMPH’s stock, with a 27.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AMPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPH reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for AMPH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AMPH, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

AMPH Trading at 11.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPH fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.16. In addition, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 46.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPH starting from PETERS WILLIAM J, who sale 5,632 shares at the price of $42.35 back on Apr 17. After this action, PETERS WILLIAM J now owns 105,148 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $238,515 using the latest closing price.

Liawatidewi Yakob, the EVP Corp Admin Center of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 11,494 shares at $41.56 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Liawatidewi Yakob is holding 69,215 shares at $477,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.54 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 18.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.62. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH), the company’s capital structure generated 19.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.25. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.