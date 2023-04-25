American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.34 in relation to its previous close of 93.92. However, the company has experienced a 1.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) is above average at 20.94x. The 36-month beta value for AEP is also noteworthy at 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AEP is $103.08, which is $8.99 above than the current price. The public float for AEP is 513.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume of AEP on April 25, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

AEP’s Market Performance

AEP stock saw an increase of 1.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.34% and a quarterly increase of 1.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.11% for AEP stock, with a simple moving average of 0.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEP stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for AEP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AEP in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $82.50 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEP reach a price target of $99, previously predicting the price at $108. The rating they have provided for AEP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to AEP, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

AEP Trading at 3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.55. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -0.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from Feinberg David Matthew, who sale 3,997 shares at the price of $91.69 back on Mar 21. After this action, Feinberg David Matthew now owns 11,871 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $366,485 using the latest closing price.

Beam Christian T, the Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 2,829 shares at $91.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Beam Christian T is holding 5,209 shares at $257,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+25.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), the company’s capital structure generated 170.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.97. Total debt to assets is 41.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.