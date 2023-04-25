American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 13.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that American Eagle Tops Profit Forecasts, Says It Sharply Reduced Inventory Levels

Is It Worth Investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Right Now?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEO is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEO is $15.64, which is $2.45 above the current price. The public float for AEO is 175.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEO on April 25, 2023 was 3.73M shares.

AEO’s Market Performance

The stock of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has seen a -0.07% decrease in the past week, with a 8.37% rise in the past month, and a -13.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for AEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.74% for AEO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AEO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AEO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

AEO Trading at -1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.53. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw -1.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from Rempell Michael R, who sale 2,967 shares at the price of $13.56 back on Apr 10. After this action, Rempell Michael R now owns 172,003 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $40,233 using the latest closing price.

Rempell Michael R, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 5,761 shares at $13.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Rempell Michael R is holding 172,003 shares at $76,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.48 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at +2.51. The total capital return value is set at 8.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.51. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), the company’s capital structure generated 85.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.09. Total debt to assets is 35.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.