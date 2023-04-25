Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) has seen a -9.05% decrease in the past week, with a 4.30% gain in the past month, and a 54.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.02% for ALDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.70% for ALDX stock, with a simple moving average of 43.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALDX is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) is $20.50, which is $11.05 above the current market price. The public float for ALDX is 45.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.58% of that float. On April 25, 2023, ALDX’s average trading volume was 734.62K shares.

ALDX) stock’s latest price update

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX)’s stock price has decreased by -5.69 compared to its previous closing price of 10.02. However, the company has seen a -9.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ALDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALDX reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ALDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to ALDX, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

ALDX Trading at 13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALDX fell by -9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. saw 35.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALDX starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $7.85 back on Aug 10. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 11,350,085 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., valued at $117,750 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 11,335,085 shares at $750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALDX

The total capital return value is set at -32.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.03. Equity return is now at value -36.60, with -31.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.63. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.