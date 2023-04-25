agilon health inc. (AGL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, AGL stock has gone down by -10.43%, with a monthly decline of -12.03% and a quarterly surge of 27.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.08% for agilon health inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.36% for AGL’s stock, with a 14.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGL is $30.62, which is $4.57 above than the current price. The public float for AGL is 407.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.32% of that float. The average trading volume of AGL on April 25, 2023 was 2.75M shares.

AGL) stock’s latest price update

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.88 in relation to its previous close of 25.02. However, the company has experienced a -10.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $23 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGL reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for AGL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AGL, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

AGL Trading at 0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL fell by -10.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.22. In addition, agilon health inc. saw 56.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from Desai Veeral, who sale 500 shares at the price of $26.15 back on Apr 20. After this action, Desai Veeral now owns 299,585 shares of agilon health inc., valued at $13,074 using the latest closing price.

Desai Veeral, the Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer of agilon health inc., sale 5,000 shares at $26.91 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Desai Veeral is holding 299,585 shares at $134,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+3.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for agilon health inc. stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -10.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.59. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on agilon health inc. (AGL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In summary, agilon health inc. (AGL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.