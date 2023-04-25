Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)’s stock price has decreased by -9.26 compared to its previous closing price of 26.35. However, the company has seen a -21.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is 53.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is 1.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AEHR is 25.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.47% of that float. On April 25, 2023, AEHR’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR’s stock has seen a -21.43% decrease for the week, with a -37.30% drop in the past month and a -29.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.71% for Aehr Test Systems The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.90% for AEHR’s stock, with a 3.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEHR Trading at -25.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -36.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -20.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +219.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.93. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 18.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $28.21 back on Apr 06. After this action, SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES now owns 59,668 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $846,300 using the latest closing price.

Erickson Gayn, the President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, sale 50,000 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Erickson Gayn is holding 569,064 shares at $2,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.