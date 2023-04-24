Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION)’s stock price has decreased by -5.69 compared to its previous closing price of 31.12. However, the company has seen a -2.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/22/23 that Moody’s Downgrades 11 Regional Banks, Including Zions, U.S. Bank, Western Alliance

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Right Now?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZION is 1.10.

The average price predicted by analysts for ZION is $37.68, which is $8.77 above the current price. The public float for ZION is 147.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZION on April 24, 2023 was 4.51M shares.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION stock saw a decrease of -2.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.56% and a quarterly a decrease of -42.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.43% for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.79% for ZION stock, with a simple moving average of -39.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $60 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to ZION, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

ZION Trading at -24.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.98. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw -40.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Ellingsen Eric, who sale 377 shares at the price of $52.51 back on Feb 10. After this action, Ellingsen Eric now owns 24,135 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $19,796 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENS STEVEN DAN, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation National Association, sale 6,000 shares at $54.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that STEPHENS STEVEN DAN is holding 38,509 shares at $326,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.