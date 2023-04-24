What Recent Market Trends Mean for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s (TMPO) Stock

In the past week, TMPO stock has gone up by 52.59%, with a monthly gain of 15.84% and a quarterly plunge of -40.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.93% for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.12% for TMPO stock, with a simple moving average of -81.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) is $3.00, which is $1.9 above the current market price. The public float for TMPO is 19.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On April 24, 2023, TMPO’s average trading volume was 130.46K shares.

TMPO) stock’s latest price update

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 57.21 in relation to its previous close of 0.70. However, the company has experienced a 52.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TMPO Trading at 10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.22%, as shares surge +33.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO rose by +59.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7728. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. saw 40.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392.08 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stands at -1202.18. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.