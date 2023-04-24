What Recent Market Trends Mean for TAL Education Group’s (TAL) Stock

In the past week, TAL stock has gone up by 1.14%, with a monthly gain of 3.00% and a quarterly plunge of -21.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.63% for TAL Education Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.06% for TAL stock, with a simple moving average of 4.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TAL is -0.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TAL Education Group (TAL) is $8.38, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for TAL is 353.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.47% of that float. On April 24, 2023, TAL’s average trading volume was 7.15M shares.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.43 in relation to its previous close of 6.41. However, the company has experienced a 1.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAL reach a price target of $2.90. The rating they have provided for TAL stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TAL, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

TAL Trading at -6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, TAL Education Group saw -12.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.97 for the present operating margin

+49.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -25.87. The total capital return value is set at -1.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.61. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on TAL Education Group (TAL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.67. Total debt to assets is 4.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TAL Education Group (TAL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.