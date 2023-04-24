What Recent Market Trends Mean for Pinterest Inc.’s (PINS) Stock

The stock of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has gone down by -4.16% for the week, with a -0.29% drop in the past month and a 2.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.97% for PINS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.27% for PINS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PINS is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PINS is $29.48, which is $2.27 above than the current price. The public float for PINS is 583.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.89% of that float. The average trading volume of PINS on April 24, 2023 was 11.51M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has decreased by -0.51 when compared to last closing price of 27.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/06/23 that Pinterest Is Staging a Turnaround. Why the Stock Is a Buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $28 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to PINS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

PINS Trading at 3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.73. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 12.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Gavini Naveen, who sale 11,185 shares at the price of $27.95 back on Apr 12. After this action, Gavini Naveen now owns 350,507 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $312,582 using the latest closing price.

JORDAN JEFFREY D, the Director of Pinterest Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $27.87 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that JORDAN JEFFREY D is holding 191,715 shares at $209,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.