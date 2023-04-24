VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VHC is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) is $36.00, The public float for VHC is 63.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.59% of that float. On April 24, 2023, VHC’s average trading volume was 4.18M shares.

VHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) has increased by 12.27 when compared to last closing price of 0.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VHC’s Market Performance

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) has experienced a 7.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.38% drop in the past month, and a -3.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.26% for VHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.28% for VHC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VHC

Dawson James gave a rating of “Buy” to VHC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

VHC Trading at -5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.01%, as shares sank -69.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHC fell by -63.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3202. In addition, VirnetX Holding Corp saw 18.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VHC starting from Larsen Kendall, who purchase 1,870 shares at the price of $1.13 back on May 25. After this action, Larsen Kendall now owns 654,657 shares of VirnetX Holding Corp, valued at $2,113 using the latest closing price.

Larsen Kendall, the President & CEO of VirnetX Holding Corp, purchase 13,829 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Larsen Kendall is holding 652,787 shares at $16,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45991.67 for the present operating margin

+93.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirnetX Holding Corp stands at -75541.67. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -20.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 208.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.