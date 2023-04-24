Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX)’s stock price has plunge by 11.65relation to previous closing price of 0.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -22.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VRAX is $2.60, The public float for VRAX is 8.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume for VRAX on April 24, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

VRAX’s Market Performance

The stock of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has seen a -22.56% decrease in the past week, with a -35.82% drop in the past month, and a -36.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.60% for VRAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.71% for VRAX stock, with a simple moving average of -81.20% for the last 200 days.

VRAX Trading at -34.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.08%, as shares sank -30.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX fell by -22.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6271. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Limited saw -34.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.