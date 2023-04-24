Veru Inc. (VERU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.22.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Veru Inc. (VERU) is $8.00, which is $6.59 above the current market price. The public float for VERU is 61.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VERU on April 24, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

VERU) stock’s latest price update

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.50 in comparison to its previous close of 1.20, however, the company has experienced a 41.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VERU’s Market Performance

VERU’s stock has risen by 41.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.36% and a quarterly drop of -78.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.71% for Veru Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.01% for VERU’s stock, with a -83.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VERU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $19 based on the research report published on April 13th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERU reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for VERU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 09th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to VERU, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

VERU Trading at -40.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares surge +7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERU rose by +41.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1420. In addition, Veru Inc. saw -73.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERU starting from Eisenberger Mario, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $20.04 back on Aug 15. After this action, Eisenberger Mario now owns 0 shares of Veru Inc., valued at $2,003,550 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERU

Equity return is now at value -119.40, with -79.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Veru Inc. (VERU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.