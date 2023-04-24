Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) Stock: A -5.77% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has gone down by -7.09% for the week, with a -3.77% drop in the past month and a -29.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.67% for URG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.77% for URG’s stock, with a -24.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for URG is 1.45.

The public float for URG is 216.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URG on April 24, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

URG) stock’s latest price update

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG)’s stock price has plunge by -3.07relation to previous closing price of 0.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2016.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URG reach a price target of $2.10. The rating they have provided for URG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 19th, 2015.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to URG, setting the target price at $2.52 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

URG Trading at -13.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG fell by -7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9329. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw -23.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from Chang Robby Sai Kit, who sale 24,500 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Jan 30. After this action, Chang Robby Sai Kit now owns 63,366 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $31,367 using the latest closing price.

Chang Robby Sai Kit, the Director of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 175,500 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Chang Robby Sai Kit is holding 63,366 shares at $224,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104178.95 for the present operating margin

-72405.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -90210.53. The total capital return value is set at -25.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.00. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -14.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.05. Total debt to assets is 10.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11,748.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.