Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX)’s stock price has dropped by -7.42 in relation to previous closing price of 2.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is $7.60, which is $6.66 above the current market price. The public float for UBX is 13.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UBX on April 24, 2023 was 437.45K shares.

UBX’s Market Performance

UBX stock saw a decrease of -13.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -47.84% and a quarterly a decrease of -53.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.78% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.41% for UBX’s stock, with a -49.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBX

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBX reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for UBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 10th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to UBX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

UBX Trading at -35.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.78%, as shares sank -48.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBX fell by -12.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.89. In addition, Unity Biotechnology Inc. saw -21.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBX starting from Ghosh Anirvan, who sale 1,959 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Mar 31. After this action, Ghosh Anirvan now owns 89,066 shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc., valued at $3,330 using the latest closing price.

Dananberg Jamie, the Chief Medical Officer of Unity Biotechnology Inc., sale 420 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Dananberg Jamie is holding 62,817 shares at $714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23589.83 for the present operating margin

-823.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stands at -25392.80. The total capital return value is set at -47.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.32. Equity return is now at value -101.60, with -50.90 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX), the company’s capital structure generated 75.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.01. Total debt to assets is 40.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -58.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.